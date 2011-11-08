Nov 8 (Reuters) -

INFORMATION PLANNING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.62 1.85 1.70

800 mln

(-12.5 pct) (+12.1 pct) (+5.0%)

(-16.8%) Operating 184 mln 299 mln 300 mln

70 mln

(-38.2 pct) (+74.6 pct) (+62.3%)

(-55.8%) Recurring 189 mln 310 mln 300 mln

70 mln

(-38.8 pct) (+131.9 pct) (+57.9%)

(-56.7%) Net 54 mln 137 mln 180 mln

40 mln

(-60.7 pct) (+232.0%)

(-24.9%) EPS Y1,338.53 Y3,403.25 Y4,444.44

Y987.65 Shares 40,900 40,900

Annual div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00 -Q2 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 -Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - Information Planning Co Ltd is a software developer with strength in risk-management systems for financial institutions.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

