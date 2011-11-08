Nov 8 (Reuters) -
INFORMATION PLANNING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.62 1.85 1.70
800 mln
(-12.5 pct) (+12.1 pct) (+5.0%)
(-16.8%)
Operating 184 mln 299 mln 300 mln
70 mln
(-38.2 pct) (+74.6 pct) (+62.3%)
(-55.8%)
Recurring 189 mln 310 mln 300 mln
70 mln
(-38.8 pct) (+131.9 pct) (+57.9%)
(-56.7%)
Net 54 mln 137 mln 180 mln
40 mln
(-60.7 pct) (+232.0%)
(-24.9%)
EPS Y1,338.53 Y3,403.25 Y4,444.44
Y987.65
Shares 40,900 40,900
Annual div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00
Y2,000.00 -Q2 div Y1,000.00
Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 -Q4 div
Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
NOTE - Information Planning Co Ltd is a software developer
with strength in risk-management systems for financial
institutions.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3712.TK1.