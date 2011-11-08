UPDATE 1-Metro shareholders back plans to split off food business
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
EIKOH HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.43 18.34 41.00 (+11.4 pct) (-8.8 pct) (+9.1%) Operating 2.30 2.00 3.60
(+14.8 pct) (+2.9 pct)
(+9.4%) Recurring 2.15 1.85 3.43 (+16.5 pct) (-8.1 pct) (+14.3%) Net
1.00 689 mln 1.20
(+45.3 pct) (-34.8 pct) (+32.0%) EPS Y49.05 Y40.11 Y58.88 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Eikoh Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6053.TK1.
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
PRETORIA, Feb 6 South Africa's agriculture minister said on Monday the country was taking measures to determine the extent of damage from an invasion of the crop-eating fall armyworm, and could not yet estimate the impact on farm output.