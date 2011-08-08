Aug 8 (Reuters) -
VT HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 19.59
21.05 40.00 90.00
(-6.9 pct) (+8.9 pct)
Operating 1.12 952 mln 1.80
5.00 (+17.8 pct) (+93.4 pct)
Recurring 1.09
894 mln 1.60 4.60 (+21.4
pct) (+120.1 pct) Net
1.65 435 mln 2.10
3.60 (+279.0 pct) (+116.3 pct)
EPS Y47.61
Y12.66 Y60.91 Y104.71
Diluted EPS Y46.36 Y12.01
NOTE - VT Holdings is a car dealer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7593.TK1.