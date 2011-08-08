Aug 8 (Reuters) -

CHIP ONE STOP, INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.66

3.55

(-1.9%) Operating

210 mln 412 mln (-14.8%) Recurring 223 mln

415 mln

(-16.2%) Net

129 mln 249 mln

(-12.3%)

EPS Y4,369.49 Y8,135.36 Shares 34,328 32,759 Annual div

Y500.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,000.00

Y500.00

NOTE - Chip One Stop, Inc markets electronics devices over the Internet..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3343.TK1.