Aug 8 (Reuters) -
CHIP ONE STOP, INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.66
3.55
(-1.9%) Operating
210 mln 412 mln
(-14.8%) Recurring 223 mln
415 mln
(-16.2%) Net
129 mln 249 mln
(-12.3%)
EPS Y4,369.49
Y8,135.36 Shares 34,328
32,759 Annual div
Y500.00 Y1,000.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y1,000.00
Y500.00
NOTE - Chip One Stop, Inc markets electronics devices over
the Internet..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3343.TK1.