Nov 8 (Reuters) -
NIPPON ZEON CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 134.07
135.02 260.00
(-0.7 pct) (+31.5 pct) (-3.8%)
Operating 21.28 18.78 32.00
(+13.3 pct)
(-9.3%) Recurring 19.79
17.15 30.00
(+15.4 pct) (-10.8%) Net
12.24 9.11 19.00
(+34.2 pct)
(+3.8%) EPS Y52.94
Y39.04 Y82.20 Diluted EPS
Y52.86 Y39.00
Annual div Y10.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Nippon Zeon Co Ltd is a major maker of specialty
synthetic rubber.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
