Nov 8 (Reuters) -
PARKER CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.25
12.92 26.60
(+2.5 pct) (+18.2 pct) (+2.2%)
Operating 564 mln 787 mln 1.20
(-28.4 pct)
(-16.2%) Recurring 592 mln
681 mln 1.20 (-13.0
pct) (+18.2%) Net
346 mln 344 mln 700 mln
(+0.5 pct)
(+98.4%) EPS Y13.37
Y13.11 Y26.78 Annual div
Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q2 div Y2.00 Y1.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.00
NOTE - Parker Corp is a trading firm dealing in chemicals
and chemical products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9845.TK1.