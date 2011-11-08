BRIEF-Lippo China Resources announces trading halt
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
INUI WAREHOUSE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.23 4.22 Operating 476 mln 362 mln Recurring 406 mln 281 mln Net 120 mln 92 mln
NOTE - Inui Warehouse Co Ltd is a warehousing and real estate company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9308.TK1.
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Following de-merger of Clime Pvt Ltd in late 2016, co wrote back deferred tax liability amount ($1.9 million) carried in books of CIW
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i