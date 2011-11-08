Nov 8 (Reuters) -

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS Sales 8.02 trln 9.68 trln

(-17.2 pct) (+15.5 pct) Operating loss 32.57 prft 323.12 Pretax loss 1.40 prft 392.07 Net 81.58 289.16 (-71.8 pct) EPS

Y26.02 Y92.21 Diluted EPS Y26.02 Y92.21 Annual div -Q2 div Y20.00 Y50.00

NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

