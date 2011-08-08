Aug 8 (Reuters) -
TOWA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.64
10.94 23.20 48.00
(+6.4 pct) (+15.6 pct)
Operating 2.37 1.82 4.45
8.40 (+30.5 pct) (-8.8 pct)
Recurring 2.41
1.73 4.40 8.30
(+39.3 pct) (+3.8 pct) Net
1.49 1.08 2.70
5.10 (+37.5 pct) (+7.9 pct)
EPS Y86.70
Y63.07 Y157.28 Y297.08
NOTE - Towa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a generic drug maker.
