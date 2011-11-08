Nov 8 (Reuters) -

NIPPON ENGINEERING CONSULTANT CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

324 mln 423 mln 10.00

(-23.3 pct) (+24.7 pct) Operating loss 715 mln loss 760 mln prft 300 mln Recurring loss 719 mln loss 764 mln prft 280 mln Net loss 467 mln loss 533 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y61.05 loss Y69.73 prft Y13.06

NOTE - Nippon Engineering Consultant Corp is an engineering consultant specialising in road and bridge construction.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

