BRIEF-Imaging3 announces closing of bankruptcy proceeding
Imaging3 announces closing of the company's bankruptcy proceeding
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
HIKARI HEIGHTS VARUS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.30 3.06 Operating 780 mln 670 mln Recurring 670 mln 540 mln Net 320 mln 300 mln
NOTE - Hikari Heights Varus Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2137.TK1.
Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
