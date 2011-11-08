Nov 8 (Reuters) -
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 157.75
153.34 336.00
(+2.9 pct) (+1.8 pct) (+3.2%)
Operating 6.82 3.87 15.00
(+76.1 pct)
(+35.4%) Recurring 4.22
1.84 12.00
(+128.7 pct) (+39.7%) Net
prft 726 mln loss 3.49 prft 6.00
EPS prft Y2.82 loss Y13.55 prft
Y23.30 Annual div -Q2 div nil
nil
NOTE - Yokogawa Electric Corp is a large producer of
industry-use measuring instruments and control devices.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
