Aug 8 (Reuters) -
NHK SPRING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 94.14
114.65 208.00 455.00
(-17.9 pct) (+46.2 pct)
Operating 2.84 8.09 8.00
28.00 (-64.9 pct)
Recurring 3.05
8.33 8.20 28.00
(-63.4 pct) Net
2.64 4.72 5.60
18.00 (-44.1 pct)
EPS Y11.27
Y19.93 Y23.92 Y76.90
NOTE - NHK Spring Co Ltd is a major maker of industrial
springs.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5991.TK1.