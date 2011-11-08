Nov 8 (Reuters) -

INTERSPACE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

8.90 7.44

(+19.6 pct) (+0.7 pct) Operating 419 mln 329 mln

(+27.1 pct) (-16.1 pct) Recurring 435 mln 210 mln

(+107.0 pct) (-48.1 pct) Net

445 mln 59 mln

(+651.4 pct) EPS

Y13,665.38 Y1,828.69 Diluted EPS Y13,328.47 Y1,785.35 Annual div nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Interspace Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

