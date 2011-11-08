Nov 8 (Reuters) -
INTERSPACE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
8.90 7.44
(+19.6 pct) (+0.7 pct)
Operating 419 mln 329 mln
(+27.1 pct) (-16.1 pct)
Recurring 435 mln 210 mln
(+107.0 pct) (-48.1 pct) Net
445 mln 59 mln
(+651.4 pct) EPS
Y13,665.38 Y1,828.69 Diluted
EPS Y13,328.47 Y1,785.35
Annual div nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - Interspace Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
