IMJ CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.71
7.98 14.01
(-16.0 pct) (+13.5 pct) (-16.4%)
Operating loss 251 mln loss 20 mln loss 71 mln
Recurring loss 241 mln loss 13 mln
loss 61 mln Net 78 mln
15 mln 218 mln
(+406.5 pct) EPS
Y444.63 Y87.85 Y1,229.51
Diluted EPS Y444.62
Y87.81 Annual div -Q2 div
nil nil
NOTE - IMJ Corp offers Web site building\maintenance and
consulting services.
