Nov 8 (Reuters) -
KYORITSU ELECTRIC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.59
5.42 11.50 24.00
(+21.5 pct) (+7.7 pct)
Operating 119 mln 62 mln 150 mln
330 mln
(+89.7 pct)
Recurring 119 mln 74 mln
170 mln 400 mln
(+61.1 pct)
Net 63 mln 30 mln
100 mln 250 mln
(+106.8 pct)
EPS Y19.08 Y9.08
Y30.27 Y75.68
NOTE - Kyoritsu Electric Corp is engaged in development and
designing of factory automation systems, control devices.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
