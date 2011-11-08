Nov 8 (Reuters) -

KYORITSU ELECTRIC CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.59 5.42 11.50 24.00 (+21.5 pct) (+7.7 pct) Operating 119 mln 62 mln 150 mln

330 mln

(+89.7 pct)

Recurring 119 mln 74 mln

170 mln 400 mln

(+61.1 pct)

Net 63 mln 30 mln

100 mln 250 mln

(+106.8 pct)

EPS Y19.08 Y9.08

Y30.27 Y75.68

NOTE - Kyoritsu Electric Corp is engaged in development and designing of factory automation systems, control devices.

