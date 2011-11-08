Nov 8 (Reuters) -
CARENET INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 753 mln
803 mln 2.02
(-6.3 pct) (-21.7 pct) (+24.2%)
Operating loss 152 mln loss 161 mln loss 35 mln
Recurring loss 155 mln loss 159 mln
loss 38 mln Net loss 205 mln loss
205 mln loss 90 mln EPS loss
Y3,952.08 loss Y3,915.41 loss Y1,749.29 Shares
52,420 52,420
Annual div
Y65.00 nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y65.00
NOTE - CareNet Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
