CARENET INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 753 mln 803 mln 2.02 (-6.3 pct) (-21.7 pct) (+24.2%) Operating loss 152 mln loss 161 mln loss 35 mln

Recurring loss 155 mln loss 159 mln loss 38 mln Net loss 205 mln loss 205 mln loss 90 mln EPS loss Y3,952.08 loss Y3,915.41 loss Y1,749.29 Shares

52,420 52,420

Annual div

Y65.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y65.00

NOTE - CareNet Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

