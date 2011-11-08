Nov 8 (Reuters) -

SHINPO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 578 mln 663 mln 1.41 2.90 (-12.9 pct) (+8.9 pct) Operating 7 mln 15 mln 86 mln

205 mln

(-52.9 pct) (+54.5 pct)

Recurring 3 mln 13 mln

84 mln 201 mln

(-74.2 pct) (+39.3 pct)

Net nil 4 mln

18 mln 77 mln

(-85.5 pct)

EPS Y0.11 Y0.72

Y3.35 Y13.73

NOTE - Shinpo Co Ltd is a specialised maker of smokeless meat roasters.

