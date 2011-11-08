Nov 8 (Reuters) -
SHINPO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 578 mln
663 mln 1.41 2.90
(-12.9 pct) (+8.9 pct)
Operating 7 mln 15 mln 86 mln
205 mln
(-52.9 pct) (+54.5 pct)
Recurring 3 mln 13 mln
84 mln 201 mln
(-74.2 pct) (+39.3 pct)
Net nil 4 mln
18 mln 77 mln
(-85.5 pct)
EPS Y0.11 Y0.72
Y3.35 Y13.73
NOTE - Shinpo Co Ltd is a specialised maker of smokeless
meat roasters.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
