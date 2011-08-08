Aug 8 (Reuters) -

SYSTEMS ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 670 mln 632 mln 1.40 2.90 (+6.0 pct) (-1.0 pct) Operating prft 33 mln loss 57 mln prft 70 mln prft 100 mln Recurring prft 53 mln loss 40 mln prft 120 mln prft 270 mln Net prft 31 mln loss 31 mln prft 70 mln prft 150 mln EPS prft Y12.46 loss Y12.30 prft Y27.35 prft Y58.60

NOTE - Systems Engineering Consultants Co Ltd develops software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

