Sept 8

EPCO CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.40 1.19 2.64

(+17.7 pct) (+13.8 pct) (+1.9%) Operating 440 mln 325 mln 761 mln

(+35.5 pct) (+34.0 pct) (+0.5%) Recurring 443 mln 326 mln 768 mln

(+35.9 pct) (+34.2 pct) (+1.1%) Net 294 mln 205 mln 465 mln

(+43.2 pct) (+32.5 pct) (-2.5%) EPS Y65.89 Y9,202.28 Y104.13 Annual div Y50.00 -Q2 div Y25.00 Y5,000.00 -Q4 div Y25.00 Y25.00

NOTE - Epco Corp designs and provides consulting on water supply and drainage systems.

