DAIICHIKOSHO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 30.69
30.54 62.30 126.20
(+0.5 pct) (+1.3 pct)
Operating 4.77 4.94 7.60
15.10 (-3.5 pct) (+27.9 pct)
Recurring 5.28
5.16 8.10 16.30
(+2.2 pct) (+24.9 pct) Net
3.13 3.05 4.70
9.30 (+2.4 pct) (+10.2 pct)
EPS Y48.68
Y46.37 Y73.19 Y144.82
NOTE - Daiichikosho Co Ltd sells and leases commercial
karaoke equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
