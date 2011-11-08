Nov 8 (Reuters) -
HONSHU CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.50
8.20 17.50
(+3.7 pct) (+25.7 pct) (+15.4%)
Operating 1.04 893 mln 2.00
(+16.9 pct)
(+5.2%) Recurring 1.03
1.01 2.00
(+2.3 pct) (+0.9%) Net
612 mln 550 mln 1.00
(+11.2 pct)
(+2.4%) EPS Y53.36
Y47.96 Y87.10 Annual div
Y16.00 Y16.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Honshu Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a manufacturer of
phenolic derivatives.
