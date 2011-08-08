Aug 8 (Reuters) -
TSUNODA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 436 mln 432 mln 439 mln
217 mln
(+1.0 pct) (+4.8 pct) (+0.6%)
(+0.1%)
Operating 109 mln 121 mln 102 mln
43 mln
(-10.3 pct) (+35.7 pct) (-6.5%)
(-27.3%)
Recurring 118 mln 131 mln 111 mln
47 mln
(-10.3 pct) (+35.4 pct) (-6.0%)
(-26.4%)
Net 78 mln 82 mln 67 mln
28 mln
(-4.5 pct) (+135.1 pct) (-14.8%)
(-28.5%)
EPS Y15.78 Y16.47 Y13.54
Y5.66
Shares 8 mln 8 mln
Annual div Y7.00 Y7.00
Y7.00 -Q2 div Y2.00
Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q4 div
Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Tsunoda Co Ltd is a long-established bicycle maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7308.TK1.