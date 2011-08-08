Aug 8 (Reuters) -

TSUNODA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 436 mln 432 mln 439 mln

217 mln

(+1.0 pct) (+4.8 pct) (+0.6%)

(+0.1%) Operating 109 mln 121 mln 102 mln

43 mln

(-10.3 pct) (+35.7 pct) (-6.5%)

(-27.3%) Recurring 118 mln 131 mln 111 mln

47 mln

(-10.3 pct) (+35.4 pct) (-6.0%)

(-26.4%) Net 78 mln 82 mln 67 mln

28 mln

(-4.5 pct) (+135.1 pct) (-14.8%)

(-28.5%) EPS Y15.78 Y16.47 Y13.54

Y5.66 Shares 8 mln 8 mln

Annual div Y7.00 Y7.00

Y7.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Tsunoda Co Ltd is a long-established bicycle maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7308.TK1.