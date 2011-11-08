UPDATE 1-Metro shareholders back plans to split off food business
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
TOYO SUGAR REFINING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.93 7.56 15.50 (+4.8 pct) (+4.8 pct) (+3.1%) Operating 598 mln 674 mln 1.00
(-11.3 pct) (+0.6 pct) (-25.8%) Recurring 620 mln 689 mln 1.02 (-10.1 pct) (+3.4 pct) (-25.9%) Net
376 mln 396 mln 600 mln
(-5.1 pct) (+17.6 pct) (-24.8%) EPS Y6.90 Y7.27 Y11.00 Annual div
Y2.00 Y1.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y1.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Toyo Sugar Refining Co Ltd is a sugar refiner.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2107.TK1.
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
PRETORIA, Feb 6 South Africa's agriculture minister said on Monday the country was taking measures to determine the extent of damage from an invasion of the crop-eating fall armyworm, and could not yet estimate the impact on farm output.