INOUE KINZOKU KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.52 1.45 7.40 17.50 (+142.5 pct) (-45.8 pct) Operating prft 338 mln loss 31 mln prft 550 mln prft 1.20 Recurring prft 352 mln loss 23 mln prft 550 mln prft 1.20 Net prft 193 mln loss 37 mln prft 320 mln prft 700 mln EPS prft Y18.22 loss Y3.57 prft Y30.19 prft Y66.05

NOTE - Inoue Kinzoku Kogyo Co Ltd manufactures floating dryers and heat-treatment machines.

