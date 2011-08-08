Aug 8 (Reuters) -

LEAD CO INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.55 2.44 3.40 8.10 (-36.6 pct) (+19.3 pct) Operating loss 92 mln prft 38 mln loss 190 mln loss 130 mln Recurring loss 76 mln prft 48 mln loss 170 mln loss 110 mln Net loss 109 mln loss 67 mln loss 210 mln loss 160 mln EPS loss Y8.30 loss Y5.16 loss Y15.98 loss Y12.18

NOTE - Lead Co Inc is a manufacturer of pressed parts for car airconditioners and automobile parts.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6982.TK1.