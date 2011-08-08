Aug 8 (Reuters) -
LEAD CO INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.55
2.44 3.40 8.10
(-36.6 pct) (+19.3 pct)
Operating loss 92 mln prft 38 mln loss 190 mln
loss 130 mln
Recurring loss 76 mln prft 48 mln loss 170 mln
loss 110 mln
Net loss 109 mln loss 67 mln loss 210 mln
loss 160 mln
EPS loss Y8.30 loss Y5.16 loss Y15.98
loss Y12.18
NOTE - Lead Co Inc is a manufacturer of pressed parts for
car airconditioners and automobile parts.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
