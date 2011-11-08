Nov 8 (Reuters) -
KINKI SHARYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.29
26.97 30.00
(-32.2 pct) (-6.0 pct) (-43.0%)
Operating 2.51 5.36 2.60
(-53.2 pct) (+16.1 pct)
(-66.4%) Recurring 2.45
5.44 2.80
(-54.9 pct) (+19.4 pct) (-64.8%) Net
1.50 3.32 1.60
(-55.0 pct) (+36.7 pct)
(-67.4%) EPS Y21.72
Y48.26 Y23.24 Annual div
Y5.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div nil Y3.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Kinki Sharyo Co Ltd is a rolling stock manufacturer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
