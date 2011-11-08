Nov 8 (Reuters) -

HYPER INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

10.25 10.23 15.00

(+0.2 pct) (+22.5 pct) Operating 163 mln 244 mln 236 mln

(-33.0 pct) (+681.1 pct) Recurring 160 mln 242 mln 234 mln

(-33.9 pct) (+853.3 pct) Net 105 mln 138 mln 142 mln

(-23.9 pct) EPS Y53.52 Y70.34 Y72.38

NOTE - Hyper Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

