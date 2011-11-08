Nov 8 (Reuters) -
HYPER INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
10.25 10.23 15.00
(+0.2 pct) (+22.5 pct)
Operating 163 mln 244 mln 236 mln
(-33.0 pct) (+681.1 pct)
Recurring 160 mln 242 mln 234 mln
(-33.9 pct) (+853.3 pct)
Net 105 mln 138 mln 142 mln
(-23.9 pct)
EPS Y53.52 Y70.34 Y72.38
NOTE - Hyper Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3054.TK1.