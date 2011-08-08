Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Aug 8 (Reuters) -
GREE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
64.18 Operating
31.14 Recurring
30.83 Net 18.24 EPS Y79.92 Diluted EPS
Y75.11
Annual div Y9.00 Y25.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y9.00 Y25.00
NOTE - Gree Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3632.TK1.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.