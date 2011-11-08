Nov 8 (Reuters) -

MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE AND FINANCE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 361.25 365.48 720.00 (-1.2 pct) (-1.9 pct) (-0.7%) Operating 30.79 27.71 55.00

(+11.1 pct) (+105.9 pct)

(-1.6%) Recurring 33.33 28.63 57.00 (+16.4 pct) (+101.6 pct) (+1.2%) Net

18.44 13.50 33.00

(+36.7 pct) (+27.7 pct) (+28.1%) EPS Y205.95 Y150.71 Y368.48 Diluted EPS

Y205.64 Y150.59 Annual div Y52.00

Y50.00 -Q2 div Y26.00 Y25.00

-Q4 div Y25.00

Y26.00

NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Finance Co Ltd is a leasing company.

