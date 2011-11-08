Australia shares dragged down by financials, energy stocks; NZ lower
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE AND FINANCE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 361.25 365.48 720.00 (-1.2 pct) (-1.9 pct) (-0.7%) Operating 30.79 27.71 55.00
(+11.1 pct) (+105.9 pct)
(-1.6%) Recurring 33.33 28.63 57.00 (+16.4 pct) (+101.6 pct) (+1.2%) Net
18.44 13.50 33.00
(+36.7 pct) (+27.7 pct) (+28.1%) EPS Y205.95 Y150.71 Y368.48 Diluted EPS
Y205.64 Y150.59 Annual div Y52.00
Y50.00 -Q2 div Y26.00 Y25.00
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y26.00
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Finance Co Ltd is a leasing company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8593.TK1.
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian federal prosecutors asked a court on Monday to reimpose preventive measures against two key suspects in a corruption probe dubbed Operation Greenfield, which is investigating fraud at state-run companies' pension funds.
* Requests trading halt pending release of a joint inside information announcement by Lippo and LCR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: