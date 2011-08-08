Aug 8 (Reuters) -
TOKYO RADIATOR MFG CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST
Annual div 6.00 yen
-Q2 div 3.00 yen nil
NOTE - Tokyo Radiator Mfg Co Ltd is a maker of automobile
parts. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most
cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the
second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
