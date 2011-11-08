Nov 8 (Reuters) -
ROCK PAINT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.99
10.94 21.50
(+0.4 pct) (+4.3 pct) (+0.6%)
Operating 307 mln 556 mln 307 mln
(-44.9 pct) (+11.8 pct)
(-53.5%) Recurring 492 mln
724 mln 680 mln (-32.1
pct) (+6.7 pct) (-34.1%) Net
337 mln 297 mln 500 mln
(+13.4 pct) (-26.0 pct)
(-10.0%) EPS Y17.53
Y15.46 Y26.00 Shares 22
mln 22 mln Annual div
Y15.00
Y15.00
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Rock Paint Co Ltd is a medium-scale paint producer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4621.TK1.