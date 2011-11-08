Nov 8 (Reuters) -

ROCK PAINT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.99 10.94 21.50 (+0.4 pct) (+4.3 pct) (+0.6%) Operating 307 mln 556 mln 307 mln

(-44.9 pct) (+11.8 pct) (-53.5%) Recurring 492 mln 724 mln 680 mln (-32.1 pct) (+6.7 pct) (-34.1%) Net

337 mln 297 mln 500 mln

(+13.4 pct) (-26.0 pct) (-10.0%) EPS Y17.53 Y15.46 Y26.00 Shares 22 mln 22 mln Annual div

Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50

-Q4 div Y7.50

Y7.50

NOTE - Rock Paint Co Ltd is a medium-scale paint producer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4621.TK1.