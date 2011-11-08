Nov 8 (Reuters) -
KEL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.70
4.52 9.00
(+4.1 pct) (+44.1 pct) (+3.5%)
Operating 625 mln 499 mln 880 mln
(+25.2 pct) (+901.4 pct)
(+19.5%) Recurring 635 mln
499 mln 900 mln (+27.3
pct) (+717.5 pct) (+23.5%) Net
314 mln 254 mln 450 mln
(+23.6 pct) (+682.6 pct)
(+5.4%) EPS Y21.31
Y17.23 Y30.45 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Kel Corp is a manufacturer of semiconductors and
connectors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6919.TK1.