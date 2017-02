Nov 8 (Reuters) -

AVELCO CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 43.28 43.20 Operating 409 mln 120 mln Recurring 506 mln 220 mln Net 276 mln 130 mln

NOTE - Avelco Corp is major producer of tile, airconditioning and other housing-related works. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7539.TK1.