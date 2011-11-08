UPDATE 1-Metro shareholders back plans to split off food business
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
HIGASHIMARU CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.72 4.71 Operating 118 mln 133 mln Recurring 66 mln 129 mln Net loss 18 mln prft 52 mln
NOTE - Higashimaru Corp is a feed maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2058.TK1.
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
PRETORIA, Feb 6 South Africa's agriculture minister said on Monday the country was taking measures to determine the extent of damage from an invasion of the crop-eating fall armyworm, and could not yet estimate the impact on farm output.