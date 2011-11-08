UPDATE 1-Metro shareholders back plans to split off food business
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
JAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.21 7.47 Operating 634 mln 590 mln Recurring 582 mln 530 mln Net 430 mln 513 mln
NOTE - Japan Best Rescue System Co Ltd provides emergency support services for homes and motorcyclists. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2453.TK1.
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
PRETORIA, Feb 6 South Africa's agriculture minister said on Monday the country was taking measures to determine the extent of damage from an invasion of the crop-eating fall armyworm, and could not yet estimate the impact on farm output.