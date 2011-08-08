Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Aug 8 (Reuters) -
J-STREAM INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.16 1.21 5.19
(-4.4 pct) (-7.3 pct) Operating loss 43 mln loss 83 mln prft 110 mln Recurring loss 34 mln loss 70 mln prft 145 mln Net loss 53 mln loss 120 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y385.69 loss Y864.44 prft Y724.39
NOTE - J-Stream Inc engages in Internet-based image/sound broadcasting relayed from live performances.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4308.TK1.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.