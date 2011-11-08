BRIEF-Lippo China Resources announces trading halt
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
INUI WAREHOUSE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.23 4.32 8.02 (-2.1 pct) (-7.2%) Operating 476 mln 343 mln 588 mln
(+38.5 pct) (-15.9%) Recurring 406 mln 205 mln 429 mln (+97.6 pct) (-14.7%) Net
prft 120 mln loss 233 mln prft 272 mln
EPS prft Y7.55 loss Y14.62 prft Y17.09 Annual div
Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y9.00
Y9.00
NOTE - Inui Warehouse Co Ltd is a warehousing and real estate company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9308.TK1.
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Following de-merger of Clime Pvt Ltd in late 2016, co wrote back deferred tax liability amount ($1.9 million) carried in books of CIW
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i