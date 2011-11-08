Nov 8 (Reuters) -

FALCO SD HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 31.08 28.98 62.50 (+7.2 pct) (+9.6%) Operating 1.21 866 mln 2.10

(+39.6 pct)

(+4.8%) Recurring 1.18 812 mln 2.00 (+44.7 pct) (+5.3%) Net

519 mln 403 mln 1.00

(+28.8 pct) (+5.2%) EPS Y40.93 Y31.08 Y78.72 Annual div

Y22.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div Y11.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y11.00

NOTE - Falco SD Holdings Co Ltd conducts clinical tests for medical institutions.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4671.TK1.