FALCO SD HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 31.08
28.98 62.50
(+7.2 pct) (+9.6%)
Operating 1.21 866 mln 2.10
(+39.6 pct)
(+4.8%) Recurring 1.18
812 mln 2.00 (+44.7
pct) (+5.3%) Net
519 mln 403 mln 1.00
(+28.8 pct)
(+5.2%) EPS Y40.93
Y31.08 Y78.72 Annual div
Y22.00 Y22.00
-Q2 div Y11.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y11.00
NOTE - Falco SD Holdings Co Ltd conducts clinical tests for
medical institutions.
