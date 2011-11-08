UPDATE 1-Metro shareholders back plans to split off food business
HIGASHIMARU CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.72 4.60 8.54 (+2.7 pct) (+2.7 pct) (-2.6%) Operating 118 mln 182 mln 130 mln
(-34.8 pct) (+26.5 pct) (-12.8%) Recurring 66 mln 175 mln 86 mln (-61.9 pct) (-12.0 pct) (-48.9%) Net
loss 18 mln prft 51 mln loss 3 mln
(-52.1 pct)
EPS loss Y3.86 prft Y11.03 loss Y0.83 Annual div
Y9.00 Y9.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y9.00
Y9.00
NOTE - Higashimaru Corp is a feed maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2058.TK1.
