Nov 8 (Reuters) -

EAT & CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.19

18.32

(+8.1%) Operating

637 mln 1.02 (+22.2%) Recurring 623 mln

1.01

(+20.0%) Net

334 mln 488 mln

(+10.8%)

EPS Y300.12 Y420.85 Shares 1 mln 1 mln Annual div

Y45.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y45.00

NOTE - Eat & Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

