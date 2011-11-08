Nov 8 (Reuters) -

OTANI KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.51 2.42 5.43 (+3.5 pct) (-3.9 pct) (-3.1%) Operating 127 mln 132 mln 250 mln

(-3.8 pct) (-16.5 pct) (-26.8%) Recurring 156 mln 152 mln 285 mln (+2.7 pct) (-8.3 pct) (-25.1%) Net

81 mln 77 mln 180 mln

(+5.2 pct) (-30.4 pct) (-7.1%) EPS Y9.29 Y8.83 Y20.47 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y2.50 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y2.50

NOTE - Otani Kogyo Co Ltd produces metal fittings for electric power cables.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

