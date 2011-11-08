Nov 8 (Reuters) -
OTANI KOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.51
2.42 5.43
(+3.5 pct) (-3.9 pct) (-3.1%)
Operating 127 mln 132 mln 250 mln
(-3.8 pct) (-16.5 pct)
(-26.8%) Recurring 156 mln
152 mln 285 mln (+2.7
pct) (-8.3 pct) (-25.1%) Net
81 mln 77 mln 180 mln
(+5.2 pct) (-30.4 pct)
(-7.1%) EPS Y9.29
Y8.83 Y20.47 Shares 9
mln 9 mln Annual div
Y2.50
Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y2.50
NOTE - Otani Kogyo Co Ltd produces metal fittings for
electric power cables.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5939.TK1.