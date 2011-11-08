UPDATE 1-Metro shareholders back plans to split off food business
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
KIKKOMAN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 141.83 143.61 281.50 (-1.2 pct) (-0.1 pct) (-0.7%) Operating 9.36 10.29 18.50
(-9.0 pct) (-15.1 pct)
(-3.7%) Recurring 8.18 9.07 16.50 (-9.8 pct) (-16.9 pct) (-1.5%) Net
4.39 4.54 10.20
(-3.3 pct) (-22.9 pct) (+31.3%) EPS Y21.41 Y22.00 Y49.73 Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Kikkoman Corp is a major soy sauce maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2801.TK1.
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
PRETORIA, Feb 6 South Africa's agriculture minister said on Monday the country was taking measures to determine the extent of damage from an invasion of the crop-eating fall armyworm, and could not yet estimate the impact on farm output.