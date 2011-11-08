Nov 8 (Reuters) -
FP CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 76.88
66.15 160.00
(+16.2 pct) (+5.0 pct) (+13.7%)
Operating 6.59 6.62 14.49
(-0.5 pct) (+13.3 pct)
(+11.0%) Recurring 6.92
6.83 14.90
(+1.3 pct) (+13.6 pct) (+10.7%) Net
3.78 4.00 8.60
(-5.5 pct) (+15.0 pct)
(+8.0%) EPS Y182.72
Y191.95 Y415.49 Annual div
Y116.00 Y116.00
-Q2 div Y58.00 Y58.00
-Q4 div Y58.00
Y58.00
NOTE - FP Corp is a leading manufacturer of polystyrene and
other synthetic resin foodware.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
