KANDA TSUSHINKI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 861 mln 813 mln 2.42 5.00 (+5.9 pct) (-8.6 pct) Operating loss 141 mln loss 140 mln prft 30 mln prft 104 mln Recurring loss 133 mln loss 131 mln prft 37 mln prft 114 mln Net loss 137 mln loss 139 mln prft 30 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y16.21 loss Y16.43 prft Y3.74 prft Y12.45

NOTE - Kanda Tsushinki Co Ltd is a telecommunications facility engineering firm.

