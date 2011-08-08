Aug 8 (Reuters) -
KANDA TSUSHINKI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 861 mln
813 mln 2.42 5.00
(+5.9 pct) (-8.6 pct)
Operating loss 141 mln loss 140 mln prft 30 mln
prft 104 mln
Recurring loss 133 mln loss 131 mln prft 37 mln
prft 114 mln
Net loss 137 mln loss 139 mln prft 30 mln
prft 100 mln
EPS loss Y16.21 loss Y16.43 prft Y3.74
prft Y12.45
NOTE - Kanda Tsushinki Co Ltd is a telecommunications
facility engineering firm.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1992.TK1.