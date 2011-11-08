Nov 8 (Reuters) -
SEIKAGAKU CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.80
13.88 27.00
(-0.6 pct) (-0.6 pct) (-0.4%)
Operating 3.21 1.80 4.70
(+78.6 pct) (-37.1 pct)
(+33.0%) Recurring 3.18
1.72 4.80
(+85.4 pct) (-38.5 pct) (+15.4%) Net
2.11 1.18 3.20
(+79.1 pct) (-37.8 pct)
(+30.5%) EPS Y37.13
Y20.74 Y56.33 Annual div
Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q2 div Y12.50 Y12.50
-Q4 div Y12.50
Y12.50
NOTE - Seikagaku Corp is a pharmaceutical maker strong in
compound carbohydrates.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
