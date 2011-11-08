Nov 8 (Reuters) -

ASUNARO AOKI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.73 46.07 95.00 (-15.9 pct) (-22.3 pct) (-3.1%) Operating loss 360 mln prft 680 mln prft 1.70

(-9.5 pct)

(-4.9%) Recurring 448 mln 1.50 2.40 (-70.1 pct) (-0.4 pct) (-29.4%) Net

370 mln 1.32 1.80

(-71.9 pct) (-49.3%) EPS Y6.12 Y21.48 Y29.85 Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y12.00

NOTE - Asunaro Aoki Construction Co., Ltd is a building and civil engineering contractor .

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1865.TK1.