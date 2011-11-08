Nov 8 (Reuters) -
ASUNARO AOKI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.73
46.07 95.00
(-15.9 pct) (-22.3 pct) (-3.1%)
Operating loss 360 mln prft 680 mln prft 1.70
(-9.5 pct)
(-4.9%) Recurring 448 mln
1.50 2.40
(-70.1 pct) (-0.4 pct) (-29.4%) Net
370 mln 1.32 1.80
(-71.9 pct)
(-49.3%) EPS Y6.12
Y21.48 Y29.85 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Asunaro Aoki Construction Co., Ltd is a building and
civil engineering contractor .
