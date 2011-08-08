Aug 8 (Reuters) -
IBJ LEASING CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 65.98
64.64 130.00 250.00
(+2.1 pct) (-5.0 pct)
Operating 4.14 4.20 7.70
15.00 (-1.6 pct) (+49.0 pct)
Recurring 4.24
4.21 7.80 15.00
(+0.8 pct) (+50.1 pct) Net
2.50 2.22 4.50
8.50 (+12.9 pct) (+38.7 pct)
EPS Y69.20
Y61.32 Y124.31 Y234.82
NOTE - IBJ Leasing Co. Ltd. is a leasing firm.
