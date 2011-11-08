Nov 8 (Reuters) -
NEPON INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.35
2.37 5.80
(-0.8 pct) (-8.9 pct) (-5.1%)
Operating loss 162 mln loss 275 mln prft 110 mln
(+23.5%) Recurring loss 191 mln loss
306 mln prft 50 mln
(+23.0%) Net
loss 201 mln loss 354 mln prft 30 mln
(-47.1%)
EPS loss Y16.83 loss Y29.54
prft Y2.50 Shares 12 mln
12 mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Nepon Inc is a manufacturer of heating equipment for
green houses and portable flush toilets.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7985.TK1.