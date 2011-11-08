Nov 8 (Reuters) -

NEPON INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.35 2.37 5.80 (-0.8 pct) (-8.9 pct) (-5.1%) Operating loss 162 mln loss 275 mln prft 110 mln (+23.5%) Recurring loss 191 mln loss 306 mln prft 50 mln

(+23.0%) Net

loss 201 mln loss 354 mln prft 30 mln

(-47.1%)

EPS loss Y16.83 loss Y29.54 prft Y2.50 Shares 12 mln 12 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Nepon Inc is a manufacturer of heating equipment for green houses and portable flush toilets.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

