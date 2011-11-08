Nov 8 (Reuters) -
NIPPON PAINT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 106.83
115.15 226.00
(-7.2 pct) (+12.2 pct) (-0.6%)
Operating 5.02 9.21 16.00
(-45.4 pct) (+240.8 pct)
(+0.2%) Recurring 6.47
11.11 19.00
(-41.7 pct) (+188.0 pct) (-5.9%) Net
3.53 7.20 12.00
(-50.9 pct) (+159.7 pct)
(-16.4%) EPS Y13.34
Y27.17 Y45.33 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Nippon Paint Co Ltd is a major paint maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4612.TK1.